NORFOLK - Norfolkans may be noticing work underway for a new internet provider.
ALLO Communications is expanding its service in Norfolk to provide business and residential customers with an all-fiber network for internet, T.V., and phone solutions.
Director of Ethical Engagement Dave Miller says they’ve wanted to come to Norfolk for some time and the Norfolk City Council approved an agreement earlier this year.
Miller says workers are on the second phase of construction which includes aerial work.
"We attach to the polls working with NPPD and attaching fiber to the polls. That'll go a lot faster, but you're going to continue to see trucks there, and if there happens to be any the issues during the construction, maybe we stepped on the petunias or something like that, we actually have a restoration team where you can reach out for any concerns you may have."
Miller says the fiber-optic communications and high-speed broadband service includes access to internet speeds of one gigabit per second.
He says customers should be live by Thanksgiving, and anticipated completion of construction is summer of 2021.
For up to date information on the work go to ALLOCommunications.com.