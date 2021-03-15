NORFOLK - Work is underway on the new Johnny Carson gallery at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Executive director Ashley Brown says it’s an exciting time at the museum as this process first began in 2018 with fundraising efforts.
Brown says contractors are on site now.
"They are putting in new flooring, new walls, and running new electrical. When that is all complete, we have our design team from Kansas coming up to finish delivering display cases and installation."
Brown says the new gallery will include more multimedia and interaction elements as well as new artifacts.
She says due to the renovations, the museum is closed until March 23rd to touring, but making donations, volunteering, the Children's Discovery Zone, and programming is still available.