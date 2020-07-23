NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council awarded a construction contract Monday night for the River Point Square and 3rd Street Alley project.
City Engineer Steve Rames said the alley work was added to the project after the flooding caused a lack of bids and what bids were received were well over budget.
"We made some changes on the way we are going to do construction there on that pocket park. We did just receive one bid again a local contractor, Beckenhauer Construction was our sole bidder but we saw better results this time that $595,999 again reflects the addition."
Rames said they are still looking at replacing some benches and tables in the area as well.
The council voted unanimously to award the contract.