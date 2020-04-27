NORFOLK - A bridge construction project in Norfolk will be starting Tuesday.
City of Norfolk Staff Engineer John Cahill says bridge repairs on the Elm Avenue Bridge between 3rd and 4th Street will be done.
Cahill says the project consists of deck repair, approach mill and overlay, and sidewalk repair.
"I don't know (if) that the bridge was effected by the flood, but it did come back in a bridge study that we did. We had done a study of several of our bridges throughout town that need maintenance and repair and the Elm Avenue Bridge was identified as one of those bridges during that project."
Cahill says a signed detour route will be provided, directing traffic north/south on Riverside Boulevard and 1st Street and then east/west traffic on Benjamin Avenue.
The repair project and bridge closure is expected to last 45 days.