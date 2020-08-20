NORFOLK - Work is set to begin on a new solar facility in Norfolk as the community becomes part of Nebraska Public Power District’s SunWise Community Solar program.
NPPD plans to enter into a 30-year agreement with N Solar for an 8.5 megawatt solar unit to be constructed on land at the city’s well field.
Jeff Breggren with GenPro Energy Solutions says this is the largest solar array in the state with a battery energy storage system added to the installation.
"On average around 200 homes can be set off by each megawatt so we're looking at well over 1,000 homes that this will be a power supply for. The battery will be the first in the state and will give Norfolk and NPPD the capability to see how they're going to use this battery to interact with the grid. As prices fluctuate they'll be able to use that battery to go through highs and lows in the market."
Eventually the well field site will have over 25,000 solar panels in place to generate electricity from the sun.
The expectation is installation of the solar panels will begin in 2021 with operations beginning by the end of 2021.