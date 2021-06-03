LINCOLN - Good news for Northeast Nebraskans as it was announced construction is set to start this summer on the Highway 275 expansion project.
Jeni Campana with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says they’ve awarded the construction contract to Koss Construction out of Kansas.
Campana says the project will be split into three segments.
"This has been part of a long process to get to the expressway on Highway 275, which we know is of great interest to the folks up there in terms of increasing mobility and safety in the region. This is a huge step forward for us to be able to get this section of roadway completed."
The roadway is expected to open to traffic in the spring of 2024.
Campana adds it’s construction season so be aware when out on the roads and slow down when traveling through work zones.