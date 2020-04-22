Road Work
NORFOLK - Street replacement work is set to begin Wednesday in Norfolk.

Staff Engineer John Cahill says work will take place on Raasch Drive from 34th Street to the west entrance of Sugar Plum Oak.

Cahill says the City has been looking to get this project done for some time.

He says it’s estimated the project will last about a month.

Cahill says Raasch Drive from 31st Street west to Sugar Plum Oak will remain open during construction.

If you have any questions contact Norfolk’s Engineering Division.

