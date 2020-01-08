NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the construction of a Pierce County bridge will now take place this year.
District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla tells News Talk WJAG the scheduled construction of the Pierce East Levee Bridge, located to the east of Pierce over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River is set for the fall.
Domogalla says work was originally set for fall of last year.
"As part of the (construction) process we needed to get a levee permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. One of the conditions of that permit is work can only be done during the low flow months between November and March."
Domogalla says the paperwork wasn’t completed in time to get that 2019 start.
He adds progress overall is going good after the flood as they recently poured the bridge deck on the Hadar bridge and before Christmas were able to open Highway 121 south of Yankton.