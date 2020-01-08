Nebraska Department of Transportation

NORFOLK - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced the construction of a Pierce County bridge will now take place this year.

District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla tells News Talk WJAG the scheduled construction of the Pierce East Levee Bridge, located to the east of Pierce over the North Fork of the Elkhorn River is set for the fall.

Domogalla says work was originally set for fall of last year.

"As part of the (construction) process we needed to get a levee permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. One of the conditions of that permit is work can only be done during the low flow months between November and March."

Domogalla says the paperwork wasn’t completed in time to get that 2019 start.

He adds progress overall is going good after the flood as they recently poured the bridge deck on the Hadar bridge and before Christmas were able to open Highway 121 south of Yankton.

Tags

In other news

Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.Gacey was elected county attorney i…

Authorities seeking inmate who didn't return from job hunt

Authorities seeking inmate who didn't return from job hunt

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An inmate who'd been given permission to leave the state's Community Corrections Center-Lincoln so he could find a job has not returned.The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Lincoln police were notified that Anthony Durand had not returned by 5 p.m. Monda…