NORFOLK - Work has been delayed on the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project.
Norfolk’s Engineering Offices made the announcement last week.
Staff Engineer John Cahill says the delay centers on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're starting to see on some of our projects a shortage of materials being able to be delivered to our contractors given all that's shaken up in our economy at that moment. We delayed that project a month to have a start date sometime in mid-may just to give us the opportunity to respond to that and to give our contractors a little more time to gather their materials so that we can insure that we don't have time out there when we're not working."
Cahill says in response to the delay Penro Construction, the contractor for the project has agreed to deploy an extra crew to the project, which will allow completion of the project to be as scheduled and decrease the overall closure time for residents and business owners during construction.
He says work will also be done in three phases beginning at 1st and Braasch moving west.