WEST POINT - The contractor has moved in and work has begun on Highway 32, east of the Highway 32 and 15 junction to Dean Street near West Point.
Mike Steffensmeier, Highway Project Manager with the Nebraska Department of Transportation says they’re going to do repairs on culvert extension, pavement repairs, and asphalt overlay.
Steffensmeier says they’ll also work on four bridges.
"We've got a pair of two bridges west of Aloys, another bridge between there and West Point, and then the Elkhorn River bridge right outside of West Point. We'll fix some damaged areas in the deck, replace some guardrail, replace some expansion joints, and then put asphalt on top."
Steffensmeier says the project is scheduled to take 165 working days which puts completion at next summer.
He says traffic will be reduced to one lane and maintained by flaggers or temporary traffic signals.