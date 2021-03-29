Women's health highlighted by Neb. DHHS

LINCOLN - How women can maintain and improve their mental and physical health was the focus of a recent Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services press conference.
Dr. Jessica Heckman talked with Nebraska DHHS CEO Dannette Smith and said women, especially women of color, have higher risks of different medical conditions so it’s important they get regular checkups.
"Hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipidemia, these are all things women of color definitely have a higher rate of which makes them at higher risk for side-effects from COVID-19. With that being said, we not only know that women of color have a higher risk of these conditions, but ultimately complications from them are higher in women of color which makes management and staying on top of checkups all the more important."
Heckman said she’s also been focusing on colon cancer prevention, so its important women get regular colon screenings too.
Smith said you should eat healthy, exercise as much as you can, get a lot of rest, and take care of your mental health.