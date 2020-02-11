Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference
KEARNEY - An annual conference that began 35 years ago is set to take place next week.

The Nebraska Extension is hosting the two-day Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference.

Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf says the event is designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of Nebraska's agricultural industry.

"Women play a vital role in Nebraska's farms and ranches. Regardless of how they identify whether you're the operator yourself, whether you just consider yourself a farm wife, or whether you're an aspiring farmer or rancher."

Groskopf says the conference focuses on the five areas of agricultural risk management, with a number of speakers on hand.

It’s set for Thursday and Friday next week at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

To register go to wia.unl.edu.

