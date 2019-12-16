NORFOLK - Norfolk Police apprehended a Norfolk woman with multiple arrest warrants after a disturbance at a local restaurant Sunday afternoon.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, officers were dispatched to restaurant where several people were being disruptive, throwing food, and causing a scene.
Before officers arrived, the subjects left the area in two vehicles. An officer observed one of the suspect vehicles and performed a traffic stop near 3rd Street and Grove Avenue.
While officers were having contact with the subjects in the vehicle, they noticed a female in the back seat attempting to hide her face.
The officer asked the female to uncover her face and asked for her name.
The female gave a false name and date of birth, but the officer recognized the female as 34-year-old Brooke Brumbaugh from previous police contacts.
Brumbaugh was arrested on ten confirmed Madison County warrants and criminal impersonation.
She was held at the Norfolk PD jail and was later transported to Madison County jail.