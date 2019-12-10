STANTON - A Madison woman who has her license suspended was arrested Tuesday afternoon after driving away from the Stanton County Courthouse.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the 30-year-old woman appeared in Stanton County Court on a felony driving during revocation charge.
After her court appearance, she was observed getting into an suv and driving away from the courthouse while still having her license revoked.
Miranda Contreras was stopped a short time later by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office on Highway 24 just west of Stanton and taken into custody.
She was later released on a bond and her vehicle was impounded. She is scheduled to appear next month on the new driving charge.