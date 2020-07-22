NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman with an arrested warrant was apprehended by police early Wednesday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers observed a vehicle registered to 48-year-old Karina Dieter.
The dispatch center confirmed that Dieter had an active warrant.
Officers were able to have contact and arrest her after she stopped in a parking lot in the area of 1st Street and Omaha Avenue.
A baggie was located on the seat of Dieter's vehicle and it contained methamphetamine.
She was booked into the Norfolk Jail for the warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance and later transported to the Madison County Jail.