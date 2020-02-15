Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospital officials say an evacuee from the virus zone in China being held in quarantine in Nebraska who had developed a mild cough has tested negative for a new virus that has infected more than 67,000 people globally.

The woman is one of 57 US evacuees being quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard training base just southwest of Omaha.

She was taken Friday to a special isolated unit of an Omaha medical center to undergo testing after developing a mild cough.

Officials with Nebraska Medicine said Saturday that tests came back negative for COVID-19.

Tags

In other news

Woman quarantined in Nebraska tests negative for COVID-19

Woman quarantined in Nebraska tests negative for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospital officials say an evacuee from the virus zone in China being held in quarantine in Nebraska who had developed a mild cough has tested negative for a new virus that has infected more than 67,000 people globally.

Evacuee quarantined in Nebraska undergoing evaluation

Evacuee quarantined in Nebraska undergoing evaluation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of 57 evacuees from the virus zone in China who is being held in quarantine in Nebraska is being transported to a special unit of an Omaha medical center to undergo testing after developing upper respiratory symptoms.