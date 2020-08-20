Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman on probation was arrested on a drug charge Wednesday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, police were called in to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer during a search of a probationer’s residence.

The probation officer had located a straw inside of a cigarette container. The straw had a white powder on it and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Thirty six-year-old Melissa Ann Walter was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

