NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman on probation was arrested on a drug charge Wednesday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, police were called in to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer during a search of a probationer’s residence.
The probation officer had located a straw inside of a cigarette container. The straw had a white powder on it and tested positive for methamphetamine.
Thirty six-year-old Melissa Ann Walter was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.