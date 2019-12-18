Woman gets 2 years for role in immigrant worker case

Tags
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday for violating his sex offender registry.
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Fremont man has been given five consecutive one-year jail sentences for the crash deaths of a woman, her unborn child and her three sons.German Lopez Saenz was sentenced Tuesday in Fremont. He'd been found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide and one of vehicul…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of helping provide companies workers in the U.S. illegally has been imprisoned for conspiring to harbor those people.Alma Hernandez-Moreno was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to two years in federal prison. Prosecutors say she handled the cashing of payroll c…
OMAHA - Tariffs have received most of the attention, but another key aspect of the phase one trade agreement with China could be a reduction in longstanding non-tariff trade barriers, including restrictions on U.S. beef, dairy, and biotech products.
NORFOLK - Another step in the Northeast Community College Ag and Water Center of Excellence project has been approved.
KANSAS CITY, MO - McDonald's was founded in 1955 and has since become a world renowned fast food restaurant.
HARTINGTON - A Coleridge man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin Tuesday afternoon.
NORFOLK - Changes were approved to an engineering contract at Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of people who helped respond to the 2019 Nebraska floods are getting honored for work saving lives and rescuing stranded neighbors.