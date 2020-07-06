NORFOLK - A woman was arrested Thursday after knocking on the door and windows of a Norfolk house multiple times over the day and night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers were dispatched to 1509 Ponca Hills Drive on a complaint of a disturbance.
The reporting party advised that 56-year-old Janine Moore of Norfolk was causing a disturbance at the residence and was there multiple times during the day knocking on the door and windows.
Officers located Moore, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and she admitted to being at the residence, but thought the victim had her phone even though it was later located at her own apartment.
Moore was warned that if she returned to the residence, she would be cited for disturbing the peace.
After two more times of returning the residence, knocking on the door and yelling, Moore was placed under arrest and issued three citations for disturbing the peace.
She was booked in to the Norfolk jail and later transported to Madison County Jail.