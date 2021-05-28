NORFOLK - Since Rush Limbaugh’s passing in February, listeners have wondered what the future held in his absence.
Last week, Premiere Networks announced “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” will be airing in time slot Limbaugh made famous for over three decades.
WJAG General Manager Jeffrey Steffen says you will hear the new program weekdays from 1 to 4 on News Talk WJAG.
"From an audience standpoint, Rush Limbaugh had such a connection with the audience. If you're a listener and lover of Rush you understand that, and some people outside of that didn't. He had such a connection and there had to be a mourning period, and I think that mourning period is coming to an end and I think they (Premiere Networks) decided it's time to move on."
Steffen adds no decision has been made on what will come about with Buck Sexton’s current time slot weeknights on WJAG once his show begins.
“The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” can be heard weekdays from 1 to 4 beginning June 21st.