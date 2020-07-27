WJAG is 98 Monday

NORFOLK - One of the nation’s oldest radio stations is observing its 98th birthday Monday.
WJAG in Norfolk received its first broadcast license from the federal government on July 27, 1922. Gene Huse had broadcast experimentally for several years before receiving his first license.
WJAG was known originally as the “Voice of the Norfolk Daily News.”
In 1922, WJAG began broadcasting as a public service with 100 watts of power from a single room in the old Norfolk Daily News building in downtown Norfolk. In the early days, the first radios were crystal sets constructed by amateur radio technicians; such as Huse- who distributed his own constructed radios without charge to “shut ins”, who had no other direct contact with the outside world. With few stations on the air, WJAG had listeners from as far away as California and Florida.
The earliest radio personality connected with WJAG until his election to Congress in 1934 was Karl Stefan.
Our current General Manager of WJAG, KEXL, and 106 KIX is Jeffrey Steffen no relation.