WASHINGTON, D.C. - One of the biggest Ag issues this Congress will take up, or at least start, is creation of the 2023 Farm Bill.
During a fall roundtable discussion Michael Torrey, with Michael Torrey and Associates in Washington D.C., as well as Jay Truitt, of Policy Solutions LLC also in D.C., discussed what the farming community can expect with the new look Congress.
Truitt says one of the most notable changes, is not Democrats having the majority in both the House and Senate, but the void in leadership, which he feels will be a dominating factor when the bill is crafted.
“You can’t just remove a Pat Roberts or a Collin Peterson, who bring 45 years of historical perspective, and know all of the mistakes that we’ve made, in addition to the things that we did that kind of worked right, or we could afford, or seemed to give us the biggest bang for our buck, you can’t remove them from the process and just think it’s going to be the same.”
Truitt added many of the others who have worked on the Farm Bill in the past, do not have the same level of expertise and experience as Roberts, Peterson or Mike Conaway.