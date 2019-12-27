PONCA - The 8th annual Winterfest at Ponca State Park is set for this weekend.
Event Coordinator Lynn Mellick says Winterfest is a great opportunity for family and friends to gather together during the holiday season.
Mellick says there’s a full day of winter activities planned including the National Championship Fruitcake Fling.
"We have three age categories and we're competing for prizes throwing those for distance. These are kind of unique fruitcakes, they're not quite your traditional fruitcakes. Our naturalist team has whipped up a recipe for wildlife friendly fruitcakes, so after we're done flinging those fruitcakes we leave them there for the birds and deer."
Mellick says the annual Yule Log Quest team competition will also take place, and registrations can be made by calling the park at 402-755-2284.
The free event is set for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and a park entry permit is required.