OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter storm making its way across the country is dumping heavy snow on western and north-central Nebraska and steady rains over eastern Nebraska into Iowa.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Nebraska, with up to a foot of snow possible in the northwest part of the state by Sunday morning.
State highway officials say roads in the Nebraska Panhandle were mostly covered with heavy snow by mid-morning Saturday.
In eastern Nebraska, including the state’s largest city of Omaha, and parts of western Iowa, the weather service issued flood watches for low-lying areas.