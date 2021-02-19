NORFOLK - A lot of people came out to the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show hosted by News Talk WJAG and some came away winners of various drawings.
The winners of 100 gallons of propane from Farmers Pride are Gloria Olson of Brunswick and Trey Wolken of Madison.
Stephanie Clark of Stanton and Mike Miller of Norfolk are the winners of 250 gallons of diesel from Zoubek Oil.
Albert Friedrich of Plainview won a $250 gift certificate from Farm and Ranch Building Supply and Jim Chlopek of Richland is $500 richer thanks to Hertz Farm Management.