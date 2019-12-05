KANSAS CITY, MO - Corn and bean farmers throughout the U.S. are always trying to increase their yields and make their operation more profitable and efficient.
Eric Hanson, Agronomist for Winfield United said to help farmers choose the best products for their soil types they developed Answer Plots.
Hanson told News Talk WJAG, they have 185 Answer Plots throughout the U.S. including one just outside of Battle Creek.
"We are doing testing on hybrids and varieties, different genetics and their responses to fungicide applications, responses to population, and responses to different nitrogen management schematics. We're doing this to help growers dial in on taking that hybrid and managing it the way that hybrid can be most profitable for their operation."
Hanson said they designed them to be a hands-on and visual experience so farmers can see results for themselves.
For more information or to locate your local Answer Plot visit WinfieldUnited.Com.