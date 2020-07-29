PIERCE - Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County remains in a health alert for harmful algal blooms also known as toxic blue-green algae.
Curt Becker, Projects Manager for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District says for the past three weeks algal toxin levels have been above the trigger line.
Becker says the toxin is harmful and nothing to take lightly.
"It can be harmful to the human body especially if ingested. I've heard that it can cause a rash or two just being exposed to the skin. Pets have had issues with it and have even died after swimming in the lake and then licking their fur."
Becker says non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are still okay.
He says there’s info posted about the health alerts around Willow Creek.