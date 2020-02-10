Willa Cather statue to replace Morton statue at US Capitol

Tags
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A statue of renowned Nebraska novelist Willa Cather is slated to replace a statue of the politician and Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton at the U.S. Capitol.The 9-foot, 5,500-pound Morton statue will get a new home in Nebraska City as early as this fall after sitting…
NORFOLK - Two people were cited Sunday night for abandoning a puppy on a rural county road northeast of Norfolk.
State officials were forced to again close a flooded stretch of rural highway in eastern Nebraska.
A 49-year-old man is suspected of beating to death Lincoln man who'd been dating the same woman.
WHITMAN - On Friday a Cherry County Commissioner announced her candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature.
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau has set its policy priority list for this year.
NORFOLK - Northeast Nebraskans may see a couple of drones flying above power lines in the area, but are encouraged not to be worried.