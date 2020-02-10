J. Sterling Morton at the U.S. Capitol.
Photo Courtesy/Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A statue of renowned Nebraska novelist Willa Cather is slated to replace a statue of the politician and Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton at the U.S. Capitol.

The 9-foot, 5,500-pound Morton statue will get a new home in Nebraska City as early as this fall after sitting on display in the nation's capital for more than 80 years.

Two years ago, state senators voted to replace Morton and William Jennings Bryan as Nebraska's longtime representatives at the Capitol's National Statutory Hall.

Cather and Ponca Indian Chief Standing Bear were selected to fill those spots.

Tags

In other news

Willa Cather statue to replace Morton statue at US Capitol

Willa Cather statue to replace Morton statue at US Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A statue of renowned Nebraska novelist Willa Cather is slated to replace a statue of the politician and Arbor Day founder J. Sterling Morton at the U.S. Capitol.The 9-foot, 5,500-pound Morton statue will get a new home in Nebraska City as early as this fall after sitting…

Driver dies after collision on I-80 in eastern Nebraska

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — A driver was fatally injured and his passenger hospitalized after a collision on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, near where the interstate courses over Nebraska Highway 370 east of Gretna.Authorities say one car…