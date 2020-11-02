BUFFALO, MN - There’s some apprehension among turkey growers that smaller family gatherings based on coronavirus concerns will hurt demand during the holidays.
State Turkey Growers Association Executive Director Sarah Anderson says risk is a part of production agriculture.
Anderson says growers she talks to are optimistic about the holiday season.
She says there does seem to be more interest in smaller birds because of the expectation of fewer people at gatherings, but they anticipate people will still buy a bird.
"I think there are going to be people that are okay with having leftover turkey if they buy a larger bird than their company can eat. People also will see that as an opportunity if they get a larger bird because they won't have to cook meals for a week afterward."
Anderson thinks people who haven’t cooked a turkey before will this year as they have likely cooked more at home because of the pandemic and have improved their skills.