Denise Wilkinson

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO is stepping down.

It was announced Wednesday Denise Wilkinson has submitted her resignation. She will remain in her position through June 30.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Norfolk Area business community as the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce these last three years. I remain loyal to the vision and mission of the Chamber," stated Wilkinson.

Norfolk Chamber Board Chair Brad Dinkel says the position will be posted this week to start the search process.

Wilkinson was hired in 2018, and was previously the Executive Director of the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

