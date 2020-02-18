DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Why are 13 people potentially exposed to a viral outbreak being treated and observed in Omaha, Nebraska?
Because nearly 20 years ago, a few doctors, public health experts and officials realized nearly no one was meeting a national need for such specialized care and figured, why not Omaha?
They created the nation's largest biocontainment unit and quarantine facility that have become a focus of attention because they're housing people evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan.
Nearly 60 more people potentially exposed to the virus are also in quarantine at a Nebraska National Guard base, which is also close to the biocontainment unit.