WASHINGTON D.C. - It’s a common story line nationally and across the Northwest.
Some producers are succeeding while others are struggling, with some declaring bankruptcy.
So, what's the difference? Ag lender Tony Hotchkiss of Regions Bank says for him, it’s not so much geographical location or commodity, but those that understand operating a farm, while it may be a passion, it’s also a business.
“They’re making business decisions, not emotional decisions, and they’re working with the next generation from a succession perspective, planning, thinking ahead. When they make decisions to buy the next tractor or combine, or to buy the next piece of land, they’re asking their partners whether it be their tax preparers, CPA or even their bank partner, ‘If I do this, what’s it going to do to my operation from a cash flow perspective from a balance sheet perspective.”
Hotchkiss notes farmers that focus on that typically enjoy success.
As farms grow in size, he says it becomes even more important that farmers have someone in their operation that’s really good at the business side of farming.