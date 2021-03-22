LINCOLN - Nebraska has moved into Phase 2A of the state’s vaccination plan.
That was announced during a press conference at the Capitol Friday as over 71 percent of those 65 and older are now vaccinated.
Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said those 50 to 64 are the next most at risk age group as there were twice as many deaths in that group than those 40 or younger.
"The population in Nebraska age 50 to 64 year old is approximately 350,000 people and we have about 90,000 in that age group already vaccinated which is about 26 percent. We will continue to lower the age to ensure all of the schedules are full."
You can sign up to get vaccinated at Vaccinate.NE.Gov.
Also during the press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed March 30th as Doctors Day in Nebraska.