NORFOLK - “Conditions don’t look good.” That’s the sentiment from meteorologist Paul Trombley from the Weatherology Weather Center.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Trombley says forecasts call for six to nine inches of snow for the area with the heavier snowfall beginning Tuesday afternoon.

She says winds gusting as high as 40 mph creating near whiteout conditions are expected as well.

Trombley adds travel will be very difficult with drifting and near whiteout conditions expected, especially Tuesday afternoon and evening.

For any cancelations in the area go WJAG.com.

