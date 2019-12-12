Center for Rural Affairs

LYONS - The Center for Rural Affairs has released a white paper that examines rural dental health care in Nebraska.

The report called “More than a Smile” is authored by Lauren Taylor with assistance from Policy Manager Jordan Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says it identifies primary concerns about dental health care in rural areas nationwide with an emphasis on Nebraska.

"We keep coming across conversations where rural dental health care is an issue. People aren't able to access the dentist that they need for both their oral health care and overall health care."

Rasmussen says while strides have been made to improve access to dental care, disparities continue in rural America.

She says some of the issues include rural dental health care delivery, the need for more dental health providers, and insurance and Medicaid coverage.

Rasmussen says the white paper notes there have been efforts by the state of Nebraska, legislators, providers, and public health professionals to combat the barriers by introducing solutions to address the limitations.

To view the report go to CFRA.Org.

