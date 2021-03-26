LINCOLN - The Platte Institute has recommendations for where money Nebraska gets from the American Rescue Plan should go.
The state will receive $1.1 billion, counties will get $375.2 million, and municipalities will be given $292 million.
Policy Director Sarah Curry says their first recommendation for state government is bring Nebraska’s Cash Reserve Fund to $800 million or 16 percent of state revenue.
"President Biden has already said we have to raise taxes in the future to pay for all of this spending. When you raise taxes, that's also going to raise taxes on Nebraska businesses and citizens. We want to make sure we have enough money in our Cash Reserve Fund to not raise taxes in Nebraska and if there's a down economy in the future, we have a sturdy cash reserve to get us through."
Curry says local government should use the money to backfill lost revenues, a one-time credit for locally levied taxes, pay down debt, and invest in infrastructure such as broadband.
All of the recommendations and more information can be found at PlatteInstitute.Org.