What NCBA wants done with "alternative proteins."

WASHINGTON D.C. - Earlier this month U.S. Senator Deb Fischer introduced the Real MEAT Act to end deceptive labeling practices for alternative protein products.
The bill would clarify the definition of beef for labeling purposes, eliminate consumer confusion resulting from misbranding, and ensure that the federal government is able to enforce the law.
Danielle Beck is a lobbyist with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and says it’s difficult to tell if these products are winning the hearts of the American consumers.
She says they have yet to see consumer data that indicates shopping habits are changing, but when alternative proteins do come up, the issue of labeling is never too far behind.
“If you’re going to use the word beef, or meat, we believe that you need to have the word imitation proceeding the product name on the front of the package in the same sized font and lettering, because that’s exactly what the law says. And absent a change of law we see no reason that these companies should not be required to comply with that.”
Beck adds the word imitation provides a sufficient amount of information for consumers. They would also like to see some of the “rhetoric and the misleading marketing strategies” toned down.