OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wet, heavy snow blanketed much of Nebraska overnight into Saturday morning as a late winter snowstorm swept the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the state, and a hazardous weather outlook for a swath of south-central to northeastern Nebraska that includes Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus and Norfolk.

In eastern Nebraska’s Omaha, between 2 and 4 inches of snow fell overnight into late Saturday morning as the storm headed east in Iowa.

Some areas southwest of Omaha saw event higher snow totals. 

