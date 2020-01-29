NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ Westside Elementary has been selected as a 2019 Elementary and Secondary Education Act National Distinguished School.
This is the second time the school has been recognized with the award as they first got it in 2015.
During a community celebration Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said Westside is being recognized as a category two recipient which means the school closed the achievement gap between student groups for two or more consecutive years.
Thompson said one example of Westside’s high achievement and continuous improvement is their reading MAP scores.
"From 2013 to 2019, Westside's reading MAP scores improved from the 48th percentile to the 75th percentile for third graders. They improved from the 61st percentile to the 80th percentile for fourth graders."
Principal Angie Baumann said they have wonderful students and staff that do things the right way.
Representatives from the school will attend the national ESEA Conference in February where they will be recognized as one of two Nebraska schools receiving the award.