NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning after a welfare check.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of South 13th Street.
Officers arrived and had contact with 20-year-old Lucas Austin, and believed that he was under the influence of controlled substances.
During the investigation officers recovered dried Psilocybin mushrooms, 269 THC vape pens and other forms of THC wax, LSD, and marijuana.
Austin was arrested for possession of controlled substance (LSD), possession of controlled substance (Psilocin), possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than one pound and no drug tax stamp.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.