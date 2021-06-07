LINCOLN - When the COVID-19 pandemic started to really impact the U.S. and Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts put in place a variety of executive orders, but has since rescinded them.
One of them relates to the trucking industry, weight regulations, and those are now back in effect.
Cody Thomas, Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol says troopers are going to be doing a lot of communicating over the next few weeks to make sure truckers and trucking companies are on the same page.
"We're not going to go straight into giving tickets, we want to make sure people are aware of the normal Nebraska law for the trucking industry throughout the month of June. The big thing right now is communication, making sure everybody understands where we stand right now."
Though Thomas says emergency measures authorized by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration remain.
He says the exemption is limited to livestock and livestock feed, COVID-19 medical supplies, equipment, and vaccines, as well as food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.