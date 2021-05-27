NORFOLK - Shane Weidner has announced his resignation from his position as Norfolk’s Public Safety Director, effective as of the close of business on June 15.
Weidner will be taking a new position with Nucor Steel Nebraska.
The Mayor, City Council and staff members have expressed their appreciation to Shane for his impact on city operations during his 31-year career with the City.
Shane began his career with the City on April 2, 1990 as a Firefighter. He was promoted to the position of Rescue Supervisor in November of 1991 and Shift Commander in May 1994. On July 1, 1996 he was promoted to the position of Fire Chief and remained in that position until accepting the position of City Administrator on August 15, 2011. He served in that capacity until he assumed the responsibilities of Public Safety Director in July 2017.
Under his leadership as Fire Chief, the City successfully responded to a potential propane tank explosion in 2009, whereby nearly one-third of the population of Norfolk had to be evacuated, a major flood in 2010, and numerous responses to life and safety risks for people and businesses.
In addition, Shane oversaw the construction of a new Fire Station in 2004 and significant improvements to Fire and EMS operations. Under his leadership as City Administrator, Shane oversaw the incorporation of Economic Development Operations into a City department, construction of Norfolk’s outdoor Aquatic Center and Veteran’s Memorial Park, and a local option sales tax for the renovation and expansion of the Norfolk Public Library.
As Public Safety Director, Shane also helped the City respond to the record-breaking Flood of 2019, the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 and implemented a new City-wide communications system upgrade.
Norfolk City Administrator Andy Colvin said that “Shane’s accomplishments are too numerous to list. His impact on Norfolk and the surrounding region during his outstanding and honorable career will be felt for generations. His passion for public service and commitment to the safety and well-being of Norfolkans has been embedded into the culture of the entire City staff. He will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also expressed his gratitude for Shane’s service: “Shane Weidner guided this community through some of its most challenging periods - with uncommon steadiness, courage and compassion. Norfolkans have been served exceptionally well by this man, who’s dedicated his livelihood to their well-being. While he will be sorely missed within city hall, we are excited and proud of him for embarking upon a new chapter of professional work with Nucor.”
The City will begin a process for Shane’s replacement in the near future.