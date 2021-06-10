NORFOLK - After 31 years with the City of Norfolk, Shane Weidner has announced his resignation.
Weidner, the current Public Safety Director, was first hired as a firefighter in April of 1990, and since then has held numerous titles with the City.
Weidner tells News Talk WJAG there have been a lot of situations that stick out over the years including two floods.
"2010, we saw water coming from our northwestern corridor, the Elkhorn River basin and in unheard of amounts. I talked to the folks that have been around here a long, long time, and they (never saw) that kind of water coming down and it went places that we never thought possible. Then to follow that up with the 2019 flood from a different direction, even though it affected the Elkhorn River basin."
Weidner says it’s bittersweet to be leaving the public safety side of things, and he’s enjoyed his time with the City and working will all of the great City employees.
His last day is June 15.