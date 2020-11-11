NORFOLK - Thank you is in order Wednesday throughout the United States – It is Veterans Day.
Finance Officer with the American Legion Post 16 Ron Albin says even though many Veterans Day programs will look different this year due to COVID-19, it’s still important to honor those who’ve served.
Albin says there are multiple ways to honor all veterans.
"It's not the one day thing. I'll tell you what this veteran appreciates is when people every chance they get they vote, pay their taxes, they obey the laws, and they try to keep themselves informed so they can be a good voter. I had a lot of good buddies who didn't come back and I honor them by doing what I'm supposed to be doing as a citizen."
Albin served in the Marine Corps from August of 1966 to August of 1970.
He says the VFW and American Legion will host a flag raising ceremony for just veterans to attend Wednesday at 11 at the VFW.