LINCOLN - A lot of uncertainties come with the COVID-19 pandemic and what the affects will be exactly.
The Platte Institute hosted a webinar with Senator John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman to discuss Nebraska’s budget.
Policy Director Sarah Curry says Stinner is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.
"Right now he's planning for 10% reduction in expected revenue, which is approximately $500 million. The good news is the state’s current cash reserve fund is around $450 million. So we have that money to fill any budget holes this fiscal year, however that will put Nebraska in a difficult situation for the next fiscal year if we don't refill that cash reserve."
Curry says as for property tax relief, that’s most likely going to be put on the back burner but Stinner added he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to raise taxes in a time like this.
She says overall she is pleased with how Nebraska is reacting to pandemic including the reductions on regulations from the healthcare field to restaurants providing takeout.
