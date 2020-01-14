Weather service arranges meetings to discuss flood risk

Tags
VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service is scheduling meetings to share information about the potential for river flooding this winter and spring in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.The two areas were socked with record flooding late last winter and early spring. Weather service hy…
NORFOLK - Norfolk's Mayor Josh Moenning has announced he'll be seeking re-election.
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on assault charges early Tuesday morning.
“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Some government officials are trying to reinvigorate efforts to promote economic development in western Nebraska.Regional elected or appointed officials and economic development service providers have been invited to a meeting Thursday in the Scottsbluff City Council…
NORFOLK - Last March Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson came up with five comprehensive goals for herself and the district to complete.
LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Thursday as Religious Freedom Day in Nebraska.
LINCOLN - Lawmakers returned to Lincoln last week to kick of the 60-day legislative session.
NORFOLK - Nationally Syndicated radio host Chip Flory is set to be in Norfolk this week for the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show.