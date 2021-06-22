WASHINGTON D.C. - Drought has been on the minds of many in agriculture for several weeks.
However, some welcome rainfall fell in parts of farm country over the weekend.
Ryan Martin is an Agricultural Meteorologist, and says there may be more moisture on the way in farm country over the next seven to ten days.
“We're going to see moisture developing in a lot of very dry areas, up to this point. It starts in the Plains, particularly the Northern Plains first, and then following that up with moisture coming through the Central Plains. And then, we have an active weather pattern across parts of the Corn Belt, I think, Thursday and Friday. The Western Corn Belt gets it first, followed by the Central and Eastern Corn Belt going into next weekend. So really, I have rain coming to all growing areas at some point over the next ten days. I have to throw out that it will not be enough to satisfy the Drought Monitor maps and make all those nasty browns and yellows and oranges go away."
As the pattern switches into more of what we typically see in the summertime, Martin says it should stay around for a while.
He says the drought isn’t necessarily due to just a dry spring. He says it’s more about a lack of moisture during the previous winter that’s making things a little worse than they would be otherwise.