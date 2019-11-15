WAYNE - Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have partnered to form a new dual-degree program.
President of Wayne State Dr. Marysz Rames says students who complete the program will receive two bachelor’s degrees: an applied science degree from UNL and a life sciences degree from Wayne State.
Rames says this has been in the works for a little over a year.
"We started to talk about what we could do to really serve students in this part of the state in agriculture and worked through the details of what that might look like, really looking at our curriculum to see what kinds of programs and courses we provide that will blend nicely with the University.”
Program candidates will begin their education with coursework at WSC, then finish the degree with UNL while remaining, if they desire, in Northeast Nebraska to complete the final year online or in a laboratory setting.
Additional information can be found at WSC.EDU.