Wayne County Fair

WAYNE - The Wayne County Fair has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the next fair dates will be July 28th through

August 1st 2021.

4-H and FFA programs haven’t been cancelled, but the shows won’t be open to the public.

Each 4-H/FFA member will receive tickets to allow parents and grandparents to enter the fairgrounds to watch the show.

Shenandoah and Restless Heart have been rescheduled to play at next year’s fair and the board is working to assure the return of all the major entertainment, commercial and food vendors, and extra entertainment.

