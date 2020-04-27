WAYNE - This year is the 40th annual Wayne Chicken Show, but it may not be able to be held the second weekend of July like it usually is due to the coronavirus.
Coordinator Abby Schademann says the committee, in consultation with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, is making contingency plans.
Schademann says on June 1st, if it appears they can’t hold the show July 10th through the 12th, a modified chicken show will be scheduled for the fall.
"We're looking at maybe just doing a one day event September 12th to make it easy on everybody because we do know other events will be scheduled and hopefully school will be back in session as well, so we didn't want to compete too much with that."
Schademann says they have a lot of fun nostalgic activities planned, but they’ll still do a cement chicken auction, the national cluck-off, an egg drop contest, and much more.
For more information visit ChickenShow.Com.